Wed Mar 03, 2021
AFP
March 3, 2021

UK minister to take maternity leave

World

LONDON: The British government’s most senior legal adviser on Tuesday became the first Cabinet minister to go on maternity leave, following a change in the law. The Attorney General for England and Wales, Suella Braverman, said she was "excited about making a little bit of history" to become the first "minister on leave", calling it "a landmark moment for the UK government".

