FMTI hosts white coat ceremony

Islamabad: The Federal Medical Teaching Institutes (FMTI) convened the whitecoat ceremony of the new batch of the Federal Medical College (FMC) and School of Dentistry (SOD) for the session 2020-21 here Tuesday.

The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan presided over the ceremony, which was also attended by Members of the Board of Governors of FMTI, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Prof. Dr. Tanwir Khaliq, Ex-Executive Director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Ansar Maqsood, senior faculty members, and officers of respective colleges.

Earlier on, the Dean of FMTI Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj briefed the participants about the vision, mission and achievements of the college within limited resources. “We hope that the five years which the students will spend with us will serve to shape their mind, develop their abilities, and hone their character so that they end up becoming compassionate physicians,” Dr. Rizwan said. He assured the students that the faculty will help them acquire the knowledge and proficiency they need and encouraged them to devote themselves to community service and to adopt superior qualities of humanity, ethics and professionalism.

Dr. Faisal welcomed the new students and highlighted the importance of their respectable profession. He advised them to serve the society beyond personal interests and to become information gainers, rather than information consumers. He contribution of PIMS, SZABMU and other medical institutions to national health and appreciated the role of Pakistan Medical Commission in strict evaluation of doctors upon completion of their MBBS Degree.