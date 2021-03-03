No coronavirus death from twin cities, 164 cases

Rawalpindi : No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though 164 new patients have been reported from the region showing the outbreak is hitting the population hard in this region of the country.

It is alarming that the number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities is on a continuous rise and the intensity of the outbreak seems much greater as compared to other parts of the country. In the last 24 hours, well over 14 per cent of the total cases reported from Pakistan appeared from ICT and Rawalpindi that are home to less then 3.5 per cent of the total population of the country.

To date, a total of 57,624 patients have been reported from the twin cities that amounts to 9.9 per cent of the total cases so far reported from Pakistan. It is worth mentioning here that the virus has claimed as many as 1,136 lives from the region that is 8.8 per cent of the total deaths caused by COVID-19 from all across Pakistan.

A number of health experts in the region including District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia have repeatedly expressed to ‘The News’ in the last couple of weeks that the number of patients may go up further, if people would not follow SOPs properly.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another 143 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and 21 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

To date, a total of 44,516 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 42,203 have recovered while 501 have lost their lives. On Tuesday, the number of active cases from the federal capital got to 1,812.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 13,108 patients have so far been reported of which 635 have lost their lives while 12,185 have recovered from the illness. On Tuesday, there were a total of 288 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, 45 patients belonging to the district were hospitalized in town while 243 were in isolation at their homes on Tuesday.