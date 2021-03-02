Child drowns in pond

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: A two-year-old child drowned in a water pond in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district, sources said on Monday. They said that Sufyan was playing near the pond in his hujra when he lost balance and suddenly fell into the water and drowned.His body was later pulled out from the water. It may be mentioned that the water ponds are dug out to store water for construction work.