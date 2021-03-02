close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

Child drowns in pond

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

BARA: A two-year-old child drowned in a water pond in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district, sources said on Monday. They said that Sufyan was playing near the pond in his hujra when he lost balance and suddenly fell into the water and drowned.His body was later pulled out from the water. It may be mentioned that the water ponds are dug out to store water for construction work.

Latest News

More From Pakistan