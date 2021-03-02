Birthday of Hazrat Ali celebrated

Islamabad:Hazrat Ali’s 1464th birthday was celebrated with devotion and respect all over the country.

Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Makhdoom Syed Zakir Hussain Shah and Babar Ali Khan Baloch cut the special cake.Allama Nafees Qadri, vice president of Minhaj-ul-Quran International, offered special prayers for the country’s integrity and stability and eradication of coronavirus.

On the occasion of the 1464th birth anniversary of Amir-ul-Momineen Hazrat Ali which was celebrated with devotion and respect all mosques, shrines and houses were lit at night. The main event in this regard was organized by the Central Imam Hussain Council. Distinguished Scholar Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi Chairman Central Imam Hussain Council, Dr. Jamal Nasir Chairman Qamar Jahan Foundation, Makhdoom Syed Zakir Hussain Shah Sajjada Nasheen Dargah Hazrat Bari Imam and Babar Ali Khan Baloch Chairman Rahbar Trust Pakistan cut a special cake. Allama Nafees Qadri, Vice President of Minhaj-ul-Quran International, offered prayers for the country’s integrity, stability and eradication of the coronavirus.

In order to understand the state of Madinah, it is necessary to know the essence of Hazrat Ali and his teachings.Speeches of Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi, Dr. Jamal Nasir and Babar Ali Khan Baloch from the celebration of the birth of Kaaba. Rawalpindi (FNA) 26/02/2021 In connection with the 1464th birth anniversary of Amir-ul-Momineen Hazrat Ali, the Central Imam Hussain Council organized a celebration of the birth of Kaaba Conference at a local hotel which was presided over by eminent scholar Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi Chairman Central Imam Hussain Council speaking on the occasion, said that in order to understand the state of Madinah, it is necessary to know the essence and teachings of Hazrat Ali.