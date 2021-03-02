2 die as container hits rickshaw

LAHORE:Two men died and two women were injured after a container hit a rickshaw in the Sundar area Monday. The victims were riding a rickshaw near Sundar when a speeding container hit the rickshaw. As a result, four persons received injuries. They were shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced two of them dead. The deceased had been identified as Babar and Mukhtar while the injured identified as Afshan and Kausar. The suspected driver fled the scene.