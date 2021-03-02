Minister reviews housing scheme

LAHORE:Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has taken lead by initiating a low-cost private housing scheme for affordable houses as envisaged by Prime Minister Imran Khan under Naya Pakistan housing scheme.

Under this project, construction of 406 houses on 3 and 5 marlas has started on 135-kanal land in Eminabad on Wando Road Gujranwala. He said this while chairing a review meeting of the housing scheme. DG PHATA Muhammad Asif Ch, General Secretary Punjab Housing Task Force Atif Ayub and members of PHATA board of directors attended the meeting. The DG PHATA gave a briefing on the pace of development works on this scheme. Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that the scheme called “Garden Square” is a flagship project of MAAKSONS Pvt Ltd in collaboration with the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to facilitate housing for all. He said in order to turn Prime Minister’s vision into reality, the Bank of Punjab will provide finances to the purchasers of houses on easy terms. The markup rate has been reduced under a special package to facilitate the low-income segments. Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said the best Infrastructure, underground electricity connections, sewerage system, green area, school and other facilities are being provided in this low-cost housing scheme. He said approval of housing schemes of private sector builders and developers is being granted by PHATA on priority.