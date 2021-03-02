Man dies from electrocution

A man was electrocuted to death on Monday and his brother was injured at their house located in Lal Muhammad Goth in Gulshan-e-Millat within the limits of the Awami Colony police station.

The deceased man was identified as 35-year-old Riaz, son of Shafiuddin, and his injured brother as 17-year-old Ayaz. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the victims were busy in the construction of their house when they suffered electric shocks from high tension wires passing over the roof.