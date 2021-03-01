Opp supports rigging, blocks transparency: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the opposition was a supporter of the rigged poll system and a wall in the way of transparency.

The minister tweeted that the whole nation knew who stood on which side of the history on the important issue of transparency in the electoral system.

“The opposition is a supporter of the rigged system and a wall in the way of transparency, while Imran Khan stands firm on his unwavering commitment to transparency in the electoral process,” he maintained.

Shibli contended that the opponents of open ballot wanted continuation of a corrupt system in the country, whereas Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the party that had transformed the system into a movement for transparency in the system and eradication of corruption in the country.

The minister made it clear that Imran Khan would not back down from his struggle to achieve this goal.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Sunday said the manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was to steal election. Addressing a public gathering in Puswal village in the suburbs of Taxila city after the opening ceremony of gas supply to six villages, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only person, who had devoted his whole life to Pakistan.