Suspect held for killing couple in New Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the murder of a couple in the New Karachi area.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Rafi Jan Hayat, was involved in a double murder case in New Karachi. Police said the suspect admitted the crime during the initial course of interrogation, adding that he ran an electric shop and had borrowed Rs1.4 million from the murdered man, Jamil, for the business and used to pay a monthly instalment of Rs72,000 to the slain person.

However, due to the financial crisis, he was unable to pay the monthly instalments to the deceased for the last few months.

The suspect reportedly told police that the slain man was threatening him over non-payment of the monthly installment, upon which he planned to kill him.

On February 17, Hayat went to the deceased’s house where he killed him with a hammer, police said, adding when Jamil’s wife Farhat attempted to save her husband, he also killed her with the same hammer. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.