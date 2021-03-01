Dist admin fails to control overcharging

GUJRANWALA: The local administration has failed to control overcharging on various daily use items in the district. The shopkeepers were selling various items, including chicken, vegetables, sugar, wheat flour and fruits, on high rates instead of government fixed rates. On the other hand, consumers were of the view that meat prices had already been increased and now they had no other option but to buy chicken on high rates. When contacted, spokesman for of district government said that no one would be allowed to loot the citizens and the DC had directed the price magistrates to ensure the availability of chicken on fixed rates.

WOMAN CRUSHED BY TRAIN: An old woman was crushed to death by a train at Kamoki. Robina was crossing the railway lines when suddenly the train arrived and crushed her under its wheels.