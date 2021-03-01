Non-formal schools open at six kilns

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa has said that non-formal schools have been opened at six kilns for the education of children of labourers in the district.

He said this while addressing a meeting of District Vigilance Committee here on Sunday. Deputy Director Labour Muhammad Usman gave a briefing to the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa said that he would personally approach the commissioner of Social Security for the appointment of specialist doctors in Social Security Hospital.

He informed that 90pc of the kilns had been shifted to the zigzag technology in Gujrat district. Cases had been registered against three businessmen for violating child labour laws, he told. Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar directed the Education Department that no child, including the children of kiln workers, should be barred from entering the school due to unavailability of Form-B.

Financial assistance for special persons: Financial assistance and one wheelchair had been provided to 21 special persons by Social Welfare and Baitul Mal as per instructions of the Punjab CM.

In this connection, MPA Ch Muhammad Arshad distributed cheques among the deserving persons. Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa and others were also present. MPA Ch Muhammad Arshad said that the government was using all available resources to rehabilitate special people and make them useful citizens of the society.

Funeral prayer of martyred cop: Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar on Sunday visited Dinga and attended the funeral prayer of Zulfiqar Haidar, an official of the Elite Force, who was martyred during a police encounter. Scores of people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayer.