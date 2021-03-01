KMC to beautify footpaths while constructing roads

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will also carry out plantation and beautification of footpaths while completing the schemes of road construction.

KMC Administrator Laeeq Ahmed passed a direction in this regard on Sunday as he visited various roads being constructed by the KMC in the city. He said data was being computerised for this purpose.

He added that the corporation was gathering data of all the 106 roads under the administrative control of the KMC and the general public would have access to the data. Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan, Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem and others were also present on the occasion.

The KMC administrator reviewed work on MA Jinnah Road and passed directives for installation of cat eyes and lane marks. He said New MA Jinnah Road had been renovated with a cost of Rs20 million. He directed the parks director general to plant trees on the road.