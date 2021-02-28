close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
February 28, 2021

17 Indian fishermen arrested

KARACHI: As many as 17 Indian fishermen were arrested and their three boats confiscated Saturday for fishing illegally in the territorial waters of Pakistan. A spokesperson for the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) said the Indian nationals were taken into custody while they were fishing illegally in the territorial waters of Pakistan.

