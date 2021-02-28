close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
Dilapidated building

Tar Khuwaja is a small village in Sindh. The area has a state-owned high school which has produced dozens of professionals. It is so heartbreaking to say that this school has become a picture of neglect. The ‘ongoing’ renovation work hasn’t been completed for almost over a decade. Natural disasters like cyclone, heavy rains and flash floods had severely damaged the school building. The dilapidated condition of the building poses constant threat to the lives of students.

Since the building was on the brink of collapse, the authorities shifted the classes to the nearby primary school. The tender for the school’s repair and maintenance was approved in a timely manner and the work was started in 2011. However, the contractor stopped the reconstruction work after the removal of the roof, giving different reasons. The Sindh government must pay attention to the school that has produced gems over the years and should start its repair work on an urgent basis.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal

