LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) and Punjab Arts Council will organise a one-day provincial cultural festival titled ‘Baloch Cultural Day 2021’ on March 2, 2021 at Hall-1 Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall Road, Lahore.

The event will highlight and promote the centuries-old culture of the province. The artists and artisans from across the province will participate in the event. The cultural day will encourage new talent besides helping promote the soft image of the country.