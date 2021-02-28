PSL security plan changed for residents’ convenience

DIG Maqsood Ahmed Memon, chief of the Security Division of the Sindh Police, has made some changes in the security plan for the PSL-6 mega event, which kicked off at the National Stadium Karachi on February 20 and is proceeding successfully.

Talking to The News on Saturday, he said they had slightly changed the security plan, which included aerial surveillance of the matches and routes.

He said a meeting had been held with people residing in the adjoining areas of the stadium and they had been issued with passes for easy movement till the matches in Karachi ended.

DIG Memon said the roads were open around the stadium and pick and drop facilities for spectators from parking areas to the respective gates of the stadium remained unchanged.

Moreover, for public convenience, residents around the stadium have been taken on board to give them free access during matches and resident passed have been issued for the first time for their convenience.

DIG Ahmed said efforts of all law enforcement agencies were commendable, and it was a great success of the country’s forces to restore the trust of foreign cricket players who, he said, were pleased with the security measures taken for the event.

The deployment of sharpshooters at sensitive points, and a Special Weapons and Tactics team inside and outside the stadium, besides a specialized command & control bus at the National Stadium to monitor the law & order, is one of the major steps taken to tighten the security arrangements.

The DIG further stated that to beef up the security arrangements, the Sindh Rangers along with the police were also deployed on routes and around hotels.

The paramilitary Rangers are also making aerial surveillance via helicopter during the movement of the players.

DIG Memon himself conducted an aerial survey in a Rangers helicopter to monitor law order amidst the

movement of PSL teams on Saturday.

In addition, the recently introduced ‘skating force’ of the Special Security Unit (SSU), the first-ever skating force introduced in the police department across the country, has also been deputed around the National Stadium to facilitate the spectators and to react swiftly in any

untoward situation.

For public convenience and facilitation, spectators coming to the stadium are thoroughly guided and assisted from the parking points to the enclosures by the SSU commandos and lady commandos attired in tracksuits.