Work in progress

The Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) is a state-owned organisation that builds houses and flats for federal employees and for people with relatively lower income. Currently, the PHA has been running different housing projects all over the country – including the federal capital. In Islamabad’s Sector I-12, the PHA started a construction project in 2016, which was supposed to be completed in early 2020. However, due to slow work, the project is still incomplete.

The allottees are still waiting for the possession of their homes. But instead of giving relaxation to the allottees, the PHA is adding delay payment charges (DPC) at the rate of one percent per month, which is completely unjustifiable. The PHA management should give some relaxation to the allottees by waving off DPC and rescheduling the instalment plan.

Saeed Ahmed

Islamabad