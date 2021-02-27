Ukrainian poet Ukrainka celebrated

Islamabad : The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and the Embassy of Ukraine in Islamabad hosted a special function on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Ukranian poet Lesya Ukrainka.

Ambassador of Ukraine Markian Chuchuk and Parlimentary Secretary for National Heritage & Culture, Ghazala Saifi, spoke on the subject.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, delivered the welcome address and introduction of the event.

Tetiana Chuchuk, First Lady, Embassy of Ukraine, delivered the welcome address. Dr. Olena Bordilovska of the Ukrainian Embassy presented documentaries on the life and work of Lesya Ukrainka. Nadia Zulqarnain presented the Declamation of “Forest Song” in Urdu. Prof. Dr. Sofia Yousuf and Prof. Dr. Safir Awan presented articles on the personality and art of Lesya Ukrainka. Musical performances were presented by the Ukrainian Embassy and Lok Virsa.