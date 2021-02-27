Creativity and bonhomie at live meeting

Islamabad : There was much excitement in the air as after many months, the Floral Art Society (FAS) Magnolia Chapter (Rawalpindi and Islamabad) held a live meeting at the Serena Hotel, with a programme titled, ‘Let’s Create,’ an imposed class which is a competition to see who could come up with the best arrangement with the materials provided to them. Needless to say, SOP’s were observed so that future meetings were not ruled out.

The reception time was spent in exchanging greetings and hugs between the many members and their guests who attended, including First Lady, Samina Alvi who came as a regular member – such a refreshing change from those who demand VIP protocol! Since the event was held outdoors in a picturesque part of the venue, it was lovely to be outdoors - the weather is very pleasant these days and when the arrangements had been completed, they added to the spring like ambience.

Judging was done by member National Coordinating Committee of FASP, Tanveer Khawaja and president Magnolia, Farhana Azim and while they did the rounds, the minutes of previous meetings were read; birthday girls were wished and presented gifts and as a bonus, expert with green fingers, Hina Kamran gave tips on how to propagate roses through cuttings.

In keeping with the celebratory atmosphere that prevailed, Nahida Raza and Tabbsum Anjum sang melodious songs to entertain the members and their guests, so this impromptu ‘concert’ added to the enjoyment. A memorable morning – nothing like physical interaction with likeminded people to put one in a feel good mood!

Results are as follows. Ghazala Abdullah (first), Zeenat Salim (second), Nasreen Mazhar (third), very highly commended Huma Ehsan and Samina Tariq and commended, Hina Kamran.