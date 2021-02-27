Pharmacies’ staff be included as frontline worker for vaccination

Islamabad: Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association Islamabad office bearers Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Tariq Saeed, Qaiser Masood Arif Yar Khan and Malik Ashfaq have demanded of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan to include the staff of pharmacies & medical stores in the list of front line workers for the vaccination of coronavirus.

They should also be vaccinated with corona vaccine as the staff is working on the front line against COVID-19 despite difficult conditions as they have to meet with people suffering from various diseases including corona.

Talking to a delegation of traders, they said that medical stores and pharmacies play an important role in the development of the country’s economy and also contribute a lot to the country’s taxes, if their staff is not safe and healthy it would also affect the pharmacies business, and continues supply of medicine to the people.

They appealed to the government to give priority to pharmacy and medical store staff in vaccination for their protection from corona.