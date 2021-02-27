This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to fraudulent activities that are, unfortunately, quite common in our country. My son and son-in-law were scammed by a fake recruiter who claimed that he was authorised to recruit people to companies in the Middle East. My sons were asked to pay a total of Rs110,000 and were promised that they would get a job in August 2017. All agreement letters were properly stamped.

More than three years have passed and there have been no signs of a job. Even though his mobile phone is active, that person doesn’t receive calls. We also went to his house which was locked. On further inquiry, we found out that the man had scammed a large number of people. We have all the details of the person. Since we have transferred money through proper banking channels, the authorities can easily catch the culprit. The authorities should look into this matter and help us recover our stolen money.

Syed Abdurn Rahim

Karachi