Man dies mysteriously in Burki

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in Burki Thursday. The deceased was identified as Waseem. The victim’s family placed his body on Burki Road in protest. They alleged that Waseem had been poisoned to death. They said Waseem, who was in police custody in connection with a fight case, reached home in the afternoon and died during the next few hours. They demanded that the culprits should be arrested after investigating the incident.