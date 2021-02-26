close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

543 persons arrested for violating Kite Flying Act

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

LAHORE: Lahore police registered 519 cases and arrested 543 persons on violation of Kite Flying Act this year. Police recovered more than 9,000 kites and kite strings from kite makers, sellers and flyers. At least 106 culprits were arrested by City Division, 168 by Cantt Division, 57 by Civil Lines Division, 75 by Saddar Division, 38 by Iqbal Town Division and 99 violators were arrested by Model Town Division police.

Latest News

More From Pakistan