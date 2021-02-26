543 persons arrested for violating Kite Flying Act

LAHORE: Lahore police registered 519 cases and arrested 543 persons on violation of Kite Flying Act this year. Police recovered more than 9,000 kites and kite strings from kite makers, sellers and flyers. At least 106 culprits were arrested by City Division, 168 by Cantt Division, 57 by Civil Lines Division, 75 by Saddar Division, 38 by Iqbal Town Division and 99 violators were arrested by Model Town Division police.