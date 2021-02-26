GCU students celebrate Pashtun Cultural Festival

LAHORE:The students of Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday celebrated the Pashtun Cultural Festival on the campus with enthusiasm.

The event was aimed at presenting the beautiful Pashtun culture to external world and promoting social and cultural integration among students. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the festival which was marked by traditional food stalls, drama and live music. However, the traditional dance performances by students remained the most enthralling event of the day. The venue was decorated in traditional Pashtun style.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi stressed on promoting and keeping alive Pakistan’s core values and strong cultural heritage, saying that the western culture was rapidly promoting because youths were not being provided such opportunities to understand and promote their culture.

He announced organising the Pakistan Cultural Festival at GCU Lahore on March 23, in which cultures of all provinces and areas of Pakistan would be exhibited and celebrated with unity.