Belgian gynaecologist jailed

Brussels: A Belgian court on Thursday on jailed a gynaecologist for four years for the 2016 rape of a patient during a medical examination. A copy of the judgement, seen by AFP, said the defendant had committed "very serious" offences, meriting the toughest sanction available. The court had heard that on 7 November 2016, a 30-year-old woman had visited the doctor for a consultation ahead of an operation on an ovarian cyst.