Comsats inks accords with Sri Lankan institutes

Islamabad: Executive Director Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi has said that signing of general agreements for collaboration in various fields of science and technology in the presence of Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, during his visit to Colombo would provide platform for cooperation in the areas of natural products/medicinal plant chemistry, food chemistry, biotechnology, nanotechnology, tropical disease research, and analytical services.

Talking to media here Thursday, he said the agreements signed by three centres of Excellence of the COMSATS would facilitate COMSATS’ Network of International S&T Centres of Excellence in achieving its mission of promoting South-South and Triangular cooperation for finding S&T-based solutions to the sustainability issues in the global South, and at the same time, would bring Pakistan and Sri Lanka closer for mutually beneficial cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

The agreements were signed by the Industrial Technology Institute (ITI), Sri Lanka, with the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Pakistan, and the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Pakistan.