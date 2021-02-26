One death, another 179 test positive

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 628 while as many as 494 patients from Islamabad Capital Territory have already died of the illness since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.

The virus claimed no life from ICT in the last 24 hours however it is alarming that the number of patients being tested positive from both the federal capital and Rawalpindi district is on a continuous rise as 179 more patients have been tested positive from the twin cities in a day taking tally to 56,887 from the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that the number of active cases from the region is also on the rise as another 50 active cases have been added to the existing pool of active cases from the twin cities.

In the last 24 hours, another 148 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking tally to 43,901 of which 41,640 patients have so far recovered. On Thursday, after addition of 31 new patients from Rawalpindi district, the total number of patients so far tested positive for COVID-19 from the district has reached 12,986 of which 12,074 patients have recovered.

There were 1,767 active cases of the disease from ICT on Thursday while the number of active cases from Rawalpindi district has reached 284.