Active Taxpayers’ List to be published on March 1

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will publish the Active Taxpayers’ List for Tax Year 2020 on 1st March, 2021 in accordance with the provisions of Rule 81B of the Income Tax Rules, 2002.

The FBR on Wednesday announced that presently, the FBR’s Active Taxpayers List (ATL) is linked with income tax returns for the Tax Year 2019. The Active Taxpayers List (ATL) is a central record of online Income Tax Return filers for the previous Tax Year. The ATL is published every financial year on the 1st March and is valid up to the last day of February of the next financial year.

A person on the ATL can avail many benefits. They are not subjected to withholding tax on cash withdrawals, other banking transactions, payment of fee to educational institutions, etc. Similarly, for such persons, tax on imports, dividends, goods, services and contracts, profit on debt, prize and winnings, purchase of motor vehicles, purchase and sale of property etc. is withheld at a lesser rate.