Heathrow dives into £2.0 bn loss

London: London’s Heathrow airport dived into a pre-tax loss of £2.0 billion last year, a result that “underlines the devastating impact of Covid-19 on aviation”, it said Wednesday. The loss, equivalent to $2.8 billion or 2.3 billion euros, reflected a 73-percent plunge in passenger numbers, Heathrow said in a statement. The airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs, recorded a pre-tax profit of £546 million in 2019.