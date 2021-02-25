Heathrow dives into £2.0 bn loss

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: London’s Heathrow airport dived into a pre-tax loss of £2.0 billion last year, a result that “underlines the devastating impact of Covid-19 on aviation”, it said Wednesday. The loss, equivalent to $2.8 billion or 2.3 billion euros, reflected a 73-percent plunge in passenger numbers, Heathrow said in a statement. The airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs, recorded a pre-tax profit of £546 million in 2019.