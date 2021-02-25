Coalition working together for Senate election: Pervaiz

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the coalition government was working together for the Senate elections. Insha’Allah, PML-Q and the government candidates will be successful in Senate election. “In this regard, contacts are being maintained with our like-minded friends,” he said. He stated this during a meeting with Kamil Ali Agha, Pakistan Muslim League-Q candidate for Senate, in his chamber. MPAs Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Parliamentary Affairs DG Inayatullah Luck were also present. Kamil Ali Agha took the PA Speaker into confidence regarding the Senate election.