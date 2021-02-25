Make Pakistan strong to resolve Kashmir issue: AJK president

LAHORE:Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan has urged the youth to utilise their energies for development of the country as a strengthened Pakistan could play a leading role in resolving Kashmir issue.

He was addressing a national seminar on “Indian State Terrorism against Unarmed Kashmiris: The Response of World Community and Media” organised by Punjab University School of Media Studies (SCS) at Al Razi Hall. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, journalist Dr Mujahid Ali Mansoori, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, dean faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, Director School of Communication Studies Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event. Addressing the seminar, Sardar Masood Khan said that the purpose of creation of Pakistan was to get an independent state for the Muslims on the basis of two-nation theory and Pakistan was still incomplete without Kashmir. He said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan in true sense. He said that BJP was a political wing of RSS and wanted to wipe out the Muslims from the sub-continent. He said that they wanted the Muslims either convert or migrate from India. He said India aimed at obtaining the whole Kashmir and disintegrating Balochistan.

He said that India was committing serious war crimes in held Kashmir and she was involved in genocide of the Muslim Kashmiris. He said that the Indians were dishonoring the whole Muslim nation by raping our Kashmiri sisters. He said that now the international community was raising voice against the violation of human rights in Kashmir and this was upto ‘us how we capture the moment and benefit from this wave of support.’ We must move international community for the freedom of Kashmir. We must develop political ecosystem in Pakistan, he said.He said the innocent Kashmiris were facing Indian brutalities with valour and they would never compromise over their right to self determination.

He lauded the sacrifices of Kashmiri leaders. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that PU was playing its role for the freedom of Kashmir. He said that Pakistan always stoodwith its principle stance on Kashmir and ‘we rejected any Indian Constitutional amendments regarding Kashmir.’

He said that India was committing state terrorism in occupied area and international community must take serious notice of it. He said that the US president had assured Kashmiris of his support during election campaign and now ‘we would keep him reminding about his promise.’He announced establishing Kashmir committee at SCS for launching various media campaigns to highlight Kashmir issue at international level.

Senior analyst Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami urged all the political parties to constitute a joint platform to be headed by the prime minister or the president which must be tasked to launch continuous and regular efforts to resolve Kashmir issue. He said Kashmir was ‘our issue No 1 and we must make united efforts to resolve it.’

Senior analyst Dr Mujahid Mansoori said that more than 80 percent incidents of terrorism in India were unreported.We must raise question over the credibility of Indian journalists. The violation of basic human rights at mass scale by India had been acknowledged by the world. India had now become a terrorist country and it was committing all those crimes which fell into the categories of state terrorism, he said and added it had also been found that terrorists were being funded through Indian banks.

He said although international community had supported Kashmir cause due to human rights violations however ‘our response to get benefit of this response is very slow.’He urged the need to develop communication support system and media activism in order to support Kashmiris in their fight for freedom.

Pro VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that why the world which made noise for the protection of animal rights could not see the violation of human rights in held Kashmir and why not they were helping them to get their right to self determination?

Prof Dr Umbreen Javed said that all the Pakistanis supported Kashmiris for their just freedom movement. He prayed for the health of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.Prof Dr Noshina Saleem criticised the silence of the Muslim world over Kashmir issue. Zafar Sandhu, Rai Nawaz Kharal also spoke on the occasion.

A documentary was also screened based on the freedom movement of Kashmiris.