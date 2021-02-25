One of the pressing problems of our country’s education system is outdated curriculum. I am in high school, and the syllabus that we’re being taught is around 15-20 years old. There are so many topics that are outdated. There is no harm in learning about things of the past. But these topics should be short. On one hand, the world is focusing on making robots while on the other hand, we are stuck in the past. Before assuming power, Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised that he would introduce reforms in the education system. It is unfortunate to admit that he has failed to uplift the education sector. The authorities have recently announced that they will introduce the Single National Curriculum (SNC). It could have been a good initiative, had the government updated the syllabus. Also, another problem that our education system faces is students’ reliance on cramming. Our education sector needs to be revamped on an urgent basis if we want to see Pakistan turning into a developed country. Without quality education, the country cannot progress.

Muhammad Abdullah Khan

Islamabad