Noted Pashto poet Roghani passes away

Mingora: Noted Pashto poet Abdul Rahim Roghani, also known as Baba-e-Qita, passed away here on Wednesday after a protracted illness.

The 71-year-old poet had been suffering from liver cancer for quite some time. He was hospitalized for one month in Saidu Sharif Hospital when his condition worsened but lost the battle for life there.

His funeral prayer was offered at Gulkada area Saidu Sharif, Swat and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in the presence of a large number of people.