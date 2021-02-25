Iesco office sealed

Rawalpindi : On the directives of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Isani, the Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Directorate RDA sealed the office of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) in Sherpao Colony here, for non-payment of lease dues of Rs8.871 million for the last 30 years.

The RDA team comprising LD&EM Director Saima Younus, Dy Director Estate Management Iftikhar Ali Janjua, Assistant Director LD&EM, Building Inspectors, other staff with the assistance of police sealed the office.