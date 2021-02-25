Iesco office sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi : On the directives of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Isani, the Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Directorate RDA sealed the office of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) in Sherpao Colony here, for non-payment of lease dues of Rs8.871 million for the last 30 years.
The RDA team comprising LD&EM Director Saima Younus, Dy Director Estate Management Iftikhar Ali Janjua, Assistant Director LD&EM, Building Inspectors, other staff with the assistance of police sealed the office.