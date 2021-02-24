Opposition in PA seeks Haleem Adil Sheikh’s production order

KARACHI: The joint opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday submitted a request in the assembly secretariat for issuance of production order for Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Talking to the media along with other leaders, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel said parliamentary leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Grand Democratic Alliance and MQM-P, in a meeting with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, submitted a request for issuance of production order for Sheikh.

Jameel said that the leaders of the three opposition parties had also requested through the resolution to immediately convene a session of the assembly against Sheikh's arrest. Speaker Durrani said some members of the joint opposition had moved a request for Haleem Adil Sheikh’s production orders. Until now, the assembly session had not been summoned, he said, adding the application will be reviewed in accordance with the law. Answering a question, Durrani said he was unaware of what the opposition leader had said because when Sheikh was taken into custody, he was not here.