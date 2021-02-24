NA panel discusses QAU encroachments

Islamabad: The National Assembly Sub-Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday reviewed the issue of encroachments in the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

Chaired by MNA Hamid Hameed, the committee meeting was informed by Vice Chancellor of the Quaid-i-Azam University Dr Muhammad Ali that the Capital Development Authority had tried to demolish illegal shops in the university but they're driven away by students. The committee directed the VC to hold a meeting with the students to find out a peaceful solution to the issue.

It also asked the VC to launch a campaign on social media regarding the issue and decided that it will hold the next meeting in the QAU. The panel also discussed the issue of narcotics in the universities. The issue of 750 kanal land of International Islamic University Islamabad also came under discussion.

The university officials insisted that they wanted to establish an information technology Lab on the land but were not allowed to do so. Rector of the Islamic University Dr Masoom Yasinzai informed the committee that the government was providing 40 per cent revenue while the rest was generated by the university.

Committee member and MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi suggested that same formula be observed in the federal universities as well. Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Dr Tariq Banuri said the HEC was endeavoring to implement equal standard of higher education in all institutions. The panel called for further improvement in the system.