Store sealed for storing 400 bags of flour illegally

LAHORE: The district administration has intensified the ongoing drive against hoarders across the provincial capital. The special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed on Tuesday sealed a private store in the area of Mouza Jiya Musa for illegally storing 400 bags of flour. The team took into custody around 350 flour bags and got registered an FIR against the owner of the store.