CM Usman Buzdar, ministers review strategy for Senate election

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting of ministers, advisers and special assistants to discuss the Senate election and review a strategy for the success of the PTI and PML-Q candidates.

The participants presented different proposals. The CM stated the parliamentarians' groups which would be constituted for the success of government alliance candidates will remain in contact with their candidates. “I will also remain in contact with all the groups and candidates,” he added.

The coordination will yield the best results, the chief minister said. The PTI will emerge as a majority party in the Senate election and opposition will face defeat at every front. The opposition's narrative has been exposed as negative politics has no worth before the politics of public service, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a joint meeting of PTI and PML-Q candidates for holding consultations for the upcoming Senate election. Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Barrister Ali Zafar, Dr Zarqa Taimoor, Aon Abbas Pabbi and Kamil Ali Agha attended the meeting while Saif Ullah Khan Niazi participated through video link.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Law Minister Raja Basharat, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and special coordinator to CM for political affairs Aun Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

The meeting held a detailed deliberation on the strategy for the success of candidates and various proposals came under discussion. The chief minister stated that PTI and PML-Q candidates would succeed and a strategy had been devised in this regard. The assembly members' groups will be constituted and the best coordination between the candidates and the groups concerned would be ensured, he said.

A parliamentary party meeting will also be convened soon to brief the parliamentarians about the voting procedures, he added. The government alliance will achieve success as the opposition is unconcerned about the public and it is only interested in making hue and cry, concluded the CM.

notice: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the IG Police about the murder of three people in Kharian and directed to take action after the arrest of the accused.He said that the heirs be provided justice and best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured.