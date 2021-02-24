Japanese envoy lauds PM’s initiative of establishing Miyawaki forests

Islamabad: Japanese Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative of adopting the Japanese Miyawaki planting technique in the country’s urban localities to fight environmental pollution.

"Japan supports PM Imran Khan’s vision of Green Pakistan as this spirit was demonstrated by the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad by planting many trees in the compound of the Embassy as well as in the Islamabad Japanese Garden recently," the envoy said in a statement.

The ambassador said he values the initiative of the Pakistani premier to use the Japanese Miyawaki technique pioneered by botanist and plant ecology expert Dr Miyawaki Akira, who advocated the value of natural forests.

“Combating environmental challenges is one of the priority areas for Japan and we appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for creating a pure, green and healthy environment for the people,” he said.

Under the Japanese Miyawaki approach, dozens of species that suit the environment are planted in the same area, close to each other, which ensures that they grow in a competitive environment, allowing the trees to grow faster compared to normal plantation.

Meanwhile, the envoy condemned the North Waziristan terrorist attack, which left four women vocational trainers dead and their driver injured. He said he was deeply saddened and shocked by the killings, extended his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to their families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.