PCB’s BoG meeting on February 27

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will convene the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting on February 27.

To be chaired by PBC chairman Ehsan Mani, the meeting will review PCB administrative matters, process of formation of interim committees of the Provincial Cricket Associations.

BoG members will also seek an update on the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season and an incident involving Peshawar Zalmi, who reportedly threatened not to leave the hotel on Sunday without Darren Sammy and Wahab Riaz after the two were quarantined for breaching bio-secure protocol.