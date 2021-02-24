A dangerous road

The dilapidated condition of GT Road poses great threat to travellers and their vehicles. The road doesn’t have proper sign boards, road studs and dashed lines. Heavy vehicles on the road use high beam headlights which distract other road users and often lead to fatal accidents. There have been so many reports which suggest that the people travelling on the road hit the road divider after the high beam headlights impaired their visibility. To overcome this problem, the government should paint a coat of bright colours on the dividers so that commuters can drive safely. It should also ban the use of high beam headlights.

The relevant authorities need to pay serious attention to this issue which has slowly become the leading cause of road accidents. Also, they should take adequate steps to repair the road.

Ammar ul Hassan Chishty

Lahore