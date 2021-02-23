Tech giants urge govt to declaring digital emergency in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: While demanding for declaring “Digital Emergency” in Pakistan, the giants of digital industry have asked the government for bringing long-term transformation instead of moving ahead with “Ban-Astan”, slashing down multiple taxation layers, providing women equal opportunities and protection of data for ensuring paradigm shift in the country.

It was also during the digital policy dialogue that the government has agreed in principle for slashing down withholding tax and harmonisation of General Sales Tax (GST) on telecom sector that would become effective from the forthcoming budget 2021-22 and with approval of federal cabinet probably in its next meeting.

“We are not moving forward rather lagging behind on digital transformation agenda as the country might be known as “Ban-Astan” but we need to open up in order to reap the real benefits. There is potential of $45 billion for financial digital inclusion but there is need for long-term policy prospective.

“Instead of strangulating the golden eggs, the telecom sector must allow to contribute for bringing value addition into the economy” it was the crux of discussion held among different stakeholders of digital industry at Tabadlab’s policy roundtable titled “Connecting People: COVID-19 lessons for digital policy”, organised in Islamabad Monday.