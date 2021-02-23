Osama Satti murder case: IHC issues notices to police, others

ISLAMABAD: In the Osama Satti murder case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the police and other respondents.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. The petitioner had prayed to the court to issue directives for presentation of JIT and judicial inquiry reports pertaining to the incident.

The petitioner had named the inspector general of police (IGP), the chief commissioner ICT and others as respondents in the case.

The petitioner said that the both reports should be attached to the case Challan. The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing till April 1.

It may be mentioned here that the police had submitted an interim Challan of the murder case to the ATC and the court had fixed March 5 to indict the accused.