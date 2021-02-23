Protests swell against Myanmar’s junta

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
YANGON: Over 1,000 people Monday gathered here to protest the military takeover esters despite the ruling junta’s threat of using a lethal force against all those joining a general strike. The protesters gathered near the US Embassy in Yangon despite barriers blocking the way, but left to avoid a confrontation after 20 military trucks with riot police arrived nearby. Protests continued in other parts of the city, including next to Sule Pagoda, a traditional gathering point.