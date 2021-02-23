Protests swell against Myanmar’s junta

YANGON: Over 1,000 people Monday gathered here to protest the military takeover esters despite the ruling junta’s threat of using a lethal force against all those joining a general strike. The protesters gathered near the US Embassy in Yangon despite barriers blocking the way, but left to avoid a confrontation after 20 military trucks with riot police arrived nearby. Protests continued in other parts of the city, including next to Sule Pagoda, a traditional gathering point.