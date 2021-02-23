Time for Pakistan to take leap in IT sector: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said as information technology changed the global dynamics, the right choice for Pakistan was to prepare a generation well-equipped with knowledge of artificial intelligence, cyber security, deep leaning and neural network.

Speaking at the launch of Bachelors of Engineering Technology programme here at National University of Technology (Nutech), the president said information technology could offer immense opportunities to boost development of the country and help meet contemporary challenges.

The president emphasised educational reforms so as to cater to the requirements of scientifically advanced international markets. He proposed promoting innovative learning methods among students instead of brick-n-mortar setups to encourage faster dispensation of knowledge.

He said artificial intelligence that influenced nearly every facet of lives could be used to augment human capabilities and improve efficiencies. He said the IT sector had prospects of multi-dimensional employment opportunities for talented youth and offered them platform to explore new vistas of modern knowledge. For educators, the president stressed adopting the ‘knowledge funnel’ for altering the information mass into well-defined algorithms in order to create value and better efficiency.

President Alvi said in the world of technological advancement, it was important for the innovators in Pakistan to take a leap in education, particularly information technology. He mentioned that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, the great intellectual of the Sub-Continent, had always advised the Muslims to focus on gaining education.

He expressed confidence that within next few years, a generation in the country would be capable enough to bring a revolution of knowledge while upholding the principles of morality.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the students needed to mould themselves according to the demands of market. He mentioned that Pakistan was witnessing an increase in enrolment in higher education sector, which he said would prove beneficial in developing an educated generation.