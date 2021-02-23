‘Josh’s poetry full of passionate emotion’

Islamabad:The national literary seminar on the 39th death anniversary of revolutionary poet Josh Malihabadi was organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with the Josh Literary Foundation and the Josh Memorial Committee.

Poet Iftikhar Arif presided over the seminar, where Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi was the chief guest. PAL chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk gave the introductory speech. Hassan Abbas Raza, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Akhtar Usman, Ziauddin Naeem, Tabassum Akhlaq Malihabadi, Usman Ghani Raad and Malik Fida-ur-Rehman expressed their views. Farrukh Jamal Malihabadi expressed his gratitude. Mehboob Zafar was the moderator.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, while delivering the welcome address, said there are many aspects of the poetry of the Josh Malih population that need constant research. He made humanity the subject of his poetry.

He was an eloquent poet. He had a vast vocabulary. He knew the meaning and background of the written word. His poetry is full of thunder, accents, and passion.

The revolutionary poems of Josh Malihabadi include the call for revolution, the current situation, the national slogan of the states, the rebellious man and the new system. Josh Malihabadi's well-known autobiography ‘Yadoon Ki Barat’ is a very valuable asset in our biographical literature.

Iftikhar Arif said that this year is important as this year all the poetry of Josh Malihabadi has been published in 3 volumes in which Dr. Hilal Naqvi has included his published and unpublished speeches. This is the beginning of a new chapter in science that will help the poet understand the creative richness of the revolution. After Iqbal, Josh has emerged as one of our most prominent poets. His autobiography ‘Yaadon Ki Barat’ is undoubtedly one of the most popular books of prose in our time.

Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Josh Malihabadi was a great poet and a tall man. There is fluency and eloquence in his poetry. Undoubtedly, it is a very valuable asset of our poetry and literature.