Fine imposed on violators of Price Act

The district administration has intensified the ongoing drive against hoarding, price-hike and profiteering across the provincial capital. Following the directions by the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Monday checked various super stores in Shadman Market, Gulberg, Zahoor Elahi Road, Dharampura, Ghari Shahu and inspected the availability of commodities and prices. He also checked prices of essential items at DC counters established at super stores. The DC summoned the meeting of price control magistrates at his office from all over the city to evaluate their performance, said official spokesperson. Price control magistrates conducted raids at 975 shops and commercial outlets. As many as 110 violations were recorded and Rs 2,22,000 fine was imposed on the violators of Price Act. The magistrates got arrested 18 persons after lodging FIRs against them.

10 shops sealed: The violators of corona SOPs continued to get punishments at the hands of District Administration of Lahore on Monday. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that a total of 10 shops and stores have been sealed and fined in an operation conducted against the violators of corona SOPs.