Eight health sector uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved eight development schemes of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Sector at an estimated cost of Rs11.241 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 23rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included as up-gradation of 20-bed RHC Uch Sharif into 60-bed THQ Level Hospital, Tehsil Ahmadpur East, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs537.700 million, upgradation of THQ Hospital, Minchinabad District, Bahawalnagar (From 40 to 100-bed) at the cost of Rs373.011 million, construction of 20-bed Trauma Centre & Revamping of THQ Hospital, Pattoki, Kasur at the cost of Rs278.882 million, construction of 20-bed Surgical Ward at THQ Chunian, District Kasur at the cost of Rs130.304 million, construction of 10-bed Emergency Ward at THQ Hospital Lalamusa, Tehsil Kharian, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs71.976 million, upgradation of THQ Hospital Kharian, District Gujrat (from 70 to 100-bed) at the cost of Rs209.359 million, provision of missing facilities at THQ Hospital Naushera, District Khushab at the cost of Rs250 million and establishment of 400-bed New DHQ Hospital, Hafizabad at the cost of Rs9.390 billion.