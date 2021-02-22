Veterinary students from Sindh have staged a protest against the Sindh government to demand house jobs. These students took to the streets soon after the Punjab government announced that it would provide paid house jobs to its veterinary students.

Sindh’s veterinary students have been protesting for the last few days, but they haven’t received any positive response from the province’s livestock department. Livestock is one of the significant sectors of Pakistan’s GDP. Through house jobs, the vets will be able to contribute towards uplifting the standards of livestock farming in the country. These house jobs will also help students polish their existing skills and develop more confidence. The Sindh government is requested to pay attention to the students’ just demands.

Agha Abdul Samad

Khairpur